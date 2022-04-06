RECIPES | Four delicious dishes you can make this Easter using feta cheese
Flavour-up your holiday weekend by cooking with this cheese
Give the traditional braai accompaniments a makeover by featuring feta cheese in creative ways in four crowd-pleasing ideas this Easter weekend.
1. BROCCOLI DIP
Serves: A crowd
Delicious served with a selection of veggies and crackers to snack on while the braai is on the go — and vegetarian too.
Ingredients:
1 medium head of broccoli or 1 pack of broccoli florets
Finely grated rind and juice of 1 small lemon
250g smooth cream cheese, at room temperature
2 discs full cream feta cheese, crumbled
30ml (2 tbsp) plain yoghurt
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cumin
2.5ml (½ tsp) cayenne pepper or chilli flakes, optional
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Rinse the broccoli and either steam or microwave on high for 3-4 minutes until just tender. Drain and cool slightly.
- Place the broccoli in the food processor, add the lemon rind and juice and pulse until chunky.
- Add the cream cheese, feta, cumin and cayenne if using and seasoning. Go easy on the salt as the feta is salty.
- Pulse again until just mixed through, but not too pasty. Chunky is good.
- Serve with vegetable crudite, crackers or bread.
2. PEA, POMEGRANATE AND FETA SALAD
Serves: 6
Sweet peas work well with the saltiness of feta cheese and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds adds a great pop of colour.
Ingredients:
500ml (2 cups) frozen peas, thawed
2 celery sticks, finely sliced
A handful of fresh mint, finely chopped
125ml (½ cup) pomegranate seeds
2 discs of feta cheese, cubed or crumbled
60ml (4 tbsp) of your favourite salad dressing
15ml (1 tbsp) pomegranate molasses, optional
A handful of fresh pea shoots, rocket or baby spinach leaves
Method:
- Combine the peas, celery, mint, pomegranate seeds and feta on a serving platter.
- Combine the dressing and pomegranate molasses if using and pour over the salad and toss gently.
- Top with pea shoots, rocket or baby spinach leaves and serve.
3. TWIST ON GREEK SALAD WITH WATERMELON
Serves: 6
Feta cheese and watermelon make an excellent flavour combo. You can replace the watermelon with tomato.
Ingredients:
¼ watermelon seeded and cubed
1 red onion, finely sliced
1 green pepper, cored and sliced into chunks
125ml (½ cup) Calamata olives, pitted
A small handful of flat leaf parsley, chopped
125ml (½ cup) Greek salad dressing
3-4 rounds of feta cheese, cubed
Freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Mix the watermelon with onion, green pepper, olives and parsley in a bowl. Shake the dressing and pour over the ingredients.
- Add the feta cheese and mix through then place on a serving platter or bowl.
- Season generously with black pepper and serve.
4. WHIPPED FETA CHEESE, TOMATO AND CUCUMBER SALAD
Something different. Whipping the feta into a delicious paste makes the foundation for a topping of seasonal salad ingredients.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
3 discs of feta cheese
100ml cream or plain yoghurt
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
1 clove garlic
1 English cucumber, halved and quartered and cut into 4cm batons
4 firm red tomatoes, quartered
30ml (2 tbsp) basil pesto or more to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
A handful of fresh basil leaves
Method:
- Crumble the feta, cream, oil and garlic in the food processor and blend together until creamy and smooth.
- Spread the creamed mixture on the base of a serving platter. Top with the cucumber and tomato wedges.
- Drizzle with basil pesto and black pepper and serve.
Recipes by Yvonne Short, Marataba Conservation Camps
