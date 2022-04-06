RECIPES | Four delicious dishes you can make this Easter using feta cheese

Give the traditional braai accompaniments a makeover by featuring feta cheese in creative ways in four crowd-pleasing ideas this Easter weekend.

1. BROCCOLI DIP

Serves: A crowd

Delicious served with a selection of veggies and crackers to snack on while the braai is on the go — and vegetarian too.

Ingredients:

1 medium head of broccoli or 1 pack of broccoli florets

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 small lemon

250g smooth cream cheese, at room temperature

2 discs full cream feta cheese, crumbled

30ml (2 tbsp) plain yoghurt

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cumin

2.5ml (½ tsp) cayenne pepper or chilli flakes, optional

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method: