Sunflower oil price keeping you from frying up your faves? Why canola may do the trick

Taking a look at what oil alternatives we have on the local market, the closest to sunflower oil is canola. Considered to be a healthier option, canola is growing in popularity because it’s free of cholesterol, low in saturated fats and high in omega fats. Yet when it comes to cooking, because of its medium smoking point, canola may be just as good for frying and browning but does not quite match the crispy results that deep frying in sunflower oil offers.

Because of the health benefits and increased demand for it, more SA farmers are turning to canola and if you’ve ever driven in the Western Cape in late summer/autumn, particularly in the Overberg and Swartland regions, the winter rainfall areas where it grows particularly well, it's easy to spot canola because of the beautiful fields full of bright yellow flowers. Canola is a brassica and part of the same family as cabbage and cauliflower.

But more importantly, for hard-pressed consumers how does it compare in price? A quick scan across the online supermarket platforms which reflect recent increases in sunflower oil, reveals some brands of canola are cheaper, others on a par and some even slightly more expensive. But with increasing oil prices due to the ongoing Russian/Ukraine conflict, fried food is about to become a lot more expensive.

