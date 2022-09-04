×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Secret Umlazi recipe wins 2022 boerie championship

KZN took top honours on August 27 and Hilary Biller shares the story behind the annual search for the best recipe

04 September 2022 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist

SA’s favourite sausage has suffered many incarnations, some good, some bad, but in seeking an original, the country comes to the fore. This was reflected in the more than 2,000 people who entered their recipes to the annual Shoprite/Checkers Championship Boerewors competition...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mandla Mandela claps back at Meghan's comparison of her wedding with his ... Lifestyle
  2. H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | 'Brakpan hands' — This ad featuring CIT heist warrior Leo Prinsloo will ... Lifestyle
  4. Tributes pour in after ‘Spud’ actress Charlbi Dean Kriek dies Lifestyle
  5. Meghan on Mariah Carey’s ‘diva’ comment: ‘It stopped me in my tracks’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...