RECIPE | WWTaste unveils readers’ top five cakes — and you can whip up yours

We just can't get enough chocolate! No surprise then that a “moist” chocolate cake tops the list of a recent, fun survey (nothing too scientific) by @WWTaste on Instagram. In the post, followers were asked to rank their fave Taste cake recipes.
And interesting that a no-bake cheesecake with a swirl of blueberries comes in a close second. Carrot cake, my kind of baked treat, comes third. And it's good to see a simple vanilla cake in fourth, the pistachio icing a surprise — the nuts, though expensive, do add a unique flavour. Yet good old lemon drizzle cake, a cinch to make, takes fifth spot.
And because spring has sprung and we’ve welcomed warmer weather, the season marks the arrival of a bounty of blueberries — cue large, fat, delicious and affordable nuggets.
Here is Taste magazine’s recipe for the cheesecake.
@WWTASTE FIVE MOST POPULAR CAKES, AS VOTED BY READERS
- Moist chocolate cake
- No-bake cheesecake with blueberry coulis
- Carrot cake
- Vanilla cake with pistachio icing
- Lemon drizzle cake
NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE WITH BLUEBERRY COULIS
Ingredients:
500g blueberries
30ml (2 tbsp) sugar
125ml (½ cup) orange juice
1 x 200g packet plain sweet biscuits, crumbled
60ml (4 tbsp) coconut oil, melted
Filling:
2 x 250g tubs smooth cream cheese, at room temperature
1 x 385g can condensed milk
250ml (1 cup) cream
30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice
Method:
- Place blueberries, sugar and orange juice in a large pan over a medium-high heat and stir to combine. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the berries are soft.
- Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.
- Combine the biscuits and coconut oil. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 20-23cm loose-bottomed round baking tin.
- To make the filling, beat the cream cheese and condensed milk together until smooth. Add the cream and lemon juice and mix until smooth.
- Pour the cream cheese mixture into the tin and smooth the top using the back of a spoon. Pour over blueberry mixture. Chill overnight.
Recipe: Mogau Seshoene
• Find all the recipes on Taste.co.za
