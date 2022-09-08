×

Food

RECIPE | WWTaste unveils readers’ top five cakes — and you can whip up yours

When a popular food mag asks readers for their fave bakes, the list makes for a mouthwatering read

08 September 2022 - 12:41
Hilary Biller Columnist
The delicious no-bake cheesecake with blueberry coulis.
Image: WWTaste magazine

We just can't get enough chocolate! No surprise then that a “moist” chocolate cake tops the list of a recent, fun survey (nothing too scientific) by @WWTaste on Instagram. In the post, followers were asked to rank their fave Taste cake recipes.

And interesting that a no-bake cheesecake with a swirl of blueberries comes in a close second. Carrot cake, my kind of baked treat, comes third. And it's good to see a simple vanilla cake in fourth, the pistachio icing a surprise — the nuts, though expensive, do add a unique flavour. Yet good old lemon drizzle cake, a cinch to make, takes fifth spot.

And because spring has sprung and we’ve welcomed warmer weather, the season marks the arrival of a bounty of blueberries — cue large, fat, delicious and affordable nuggets.

Here is Taste magazine’s recipe for the cheesecake.

@WWTASTE FIVE MOST POPULAR CAKES, AS VOTED BY READERS

  1. Moist chocolate cake
  2. No-bake cheesecake with blueberry coulis
  3. Carrot cake
  4. Vanilla cake with pistachio icing
  5. Lemon drizzle cake

NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE WITH BLUEBERRY COULIS

Ingredients:

500g blueberries

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

125ml (½ cup) orange juice

1 x 200g packet plain sweet biscuits, crumbled

60ml (4 tbsp) coconut oil, melted

Filling:

2 x 250g tubs smooth cream cheese, at room temperature

1 x 385g can condensed milk

250ml (1 cup) cream

30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice

Method:

  1. Place blueberries, sugar and orange juice in a large pan over a medium-high heat and stir to combine. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the  berries are soft.
  2. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.
  3. Combine the biscuits and coconut oil. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 20-23cm loose-bottomed round baking tin.
  4. To make the filling, beat the cream cheese and condensed milk together until smooth. Add the cream and lemon juice and mix until smooth.
  5. Pour the cream cheese mixture into the tin and smooth the top using the back of a spoon. Pour over blueberry mixture. Chill overnight.

Recipe: Mogau Seshoene 

• Find all the recipes on Taste.co.za

