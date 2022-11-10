Food

Nando’s ‘track your sides and dessert’ jab gets tongues wagging

10 November 2022 - 11:08
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Fast-food chain Nando’s punted its app in what many believed was a hot take on Sonia Booth's allegations against her hubby Matthew. File photo.
Fast-food chain Nando’s punted its app in what many believed was a hot take on Sonia Booth's allegations against her hubby Matthew. File photo.
Image: File photo

As the county debates the merits of cheesecake and Tupperware after Sonia Booth's expose of her husband's alleged infidelity, fast food chain Nando's entered the chat.

Booth accused the famous former footballer of infidelity, laying out the allegations in a series of Instagram posts this week.

Matthew said the allegations were unfounded and his legal team would deal with the matter.

As social media users weighed in on the allegations, Nando's took to its timeline to urge people to not “get caught offside”.

It said using its app helps “track your mains, sides and dessert”.

Booth claimed to have hired a private investigator to look into her hubby's alleged cheating and, recounting one of the alleged incidents that brought her to breaking point, she claimed Matthew had stayed up at night in their house making cheesecake for his mistress.

She also claimed her Tupperware cake carrier had shown up at the alleged mistress' house.

Many saw Nando's' post as a hot take at the Booth's marital issues and warmed up their mentions.

