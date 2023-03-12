There’s no bread without butter: learn how to make your own
Hilary Biller attended a sourdough bread-making course, while Sanet Oberholzer learnt how to make butter. Here, both wax lyrical about the good things in life
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller and Sanet Oberholzer
“Sour dough isn’t sour,” said chef Corvin Pietersen, aka Broodkop, with a wry smile as he kicked off his Broodkop baking class on a recent Saturday morning in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. His “den”, a spotless kitchen 12 floors up, the backdrop of glass behind him offering a window on the city, is alluring. ..
There’s no bread without butter: learn how to make your own
Hilary Biller attended a sourdough bread-making course, while Sanet Oberholzer learnt how to make butter. Here, both wax lyrical about the good things in life
“Sour dough isn’t sour,” said chef Corvin Pietersen, aka Broodkop, with a wry smile as he kicked off his Broodkop baking class on a recent Saturday morning in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. His “den”, a spotless kitchen 12 floors up, the backdrop of glass behind him offering a window on the city, is alluring. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos