Food

RECIPE | Warming veggie dishes chef Mconi style

The rising star likes nothing more than easy recipes with a dash of SA flavour

13 April 2023 - 08:26
Hilary Biller Columnist
A hot bowl of smashed potatoes to beat the chill.
A hot bowl of smashed potatoes to beat the chill.
Image: Supplied

Rising star Ukhonaye Mconi is both a seasoned chef and hospitality lecturer who loves nothing better than celebrating South African flavours with his students and in his cooking — and his philosophy is that not every meal has to feature animal protein.

Having come full circle in his career chef Mconi graduated from Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Cape Town campus in 2017, worked in the culinary field in the Mother City for a number of years before returning to Capsicum, this time as a lecturer, teaching at the school’s Rosebank campus in Johannesburg.

Of teaching he says: “The experience has been a real eye-opener, seeing how much work goes into preparing students for this industry. It is heart-warming to see them in the cocoon stage and then fly off to become the best versions of themselves.”

Chef Mconi says it’s time to say goodbye to salads and welcome wholesome warming dishes into the food repertoire as the chill sets in — and shares two easy to prepare dishes that won't break the bank either. 

TEMPURA BROCCOLI

Taking a plain Jane and making it extra delicious. A good dish on its own or served as part of any seven colours meal.  

Serves: 4 as accompaniment, or 2 as a main meal 

Ingredients:

1 head of broccoli, broken into florets

300g  (600ml) flour, plus an extra 50g (100ml) flour for the initial dusting

300ml sparkling water

A generous pinch of smoked paprika or curry powder

Salt and pepper

Oil for deep frying

Mayonnaise or chakalaka for dipping  

Method:

  1. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, paprika, seasoning and sparkling water, making sure it is not too thin or too thick. You are looking for a syrupy consistency.
  2. Pre-heat the oil. Dip the broccoli in the dusting flour (50g) then into the flour paste and straight into the hot oil. Cook till crispy.
  3. Drain the broccoli on a paper towel and season again before serving with mayonnaise.
Battered broccoli makes a great starter or main meal.
Battered broccoli makes a great starter or main meal.
Image: Supplied

HERBY SMASHED POTATOES

Serves: 4 as side dish or 2 as a main meal

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes boiled in their skin until soft

75ml (5 tbsp) butter, softened

A sprig of thyme, remove the leaves from the stalk

1 rosemary stalk, remove leaves and chop

Salt and pepper

50g bacon bits, fried, optional

45ml (3 tbsp) Parmesan cheese, grated  

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Spray a medium baking dish. Remove the potato skins and place potatoes in the dish and using the bottom of a clean bottle carefully smash the potatoes to flatten.
  2. In a bowl mix the butter, herbs and seasoning and spread over the smashed potato. Top with bacon bits, if using, and the cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden and crispy. Serve immediately.  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

RECIPES | Cooking up a plan to power up meals

Load-shedding has changed the way we cook, so we asked three foodies to share their tips and recipes on how to use alternative power. The good news? ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai

Chef Rivana Kooblal shares her recipe for a chicken biryani and explains why making the dish over coals gets her adrenaline pumping.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

How to turn a tray of roasted veg into two marvellous meat-free meals

Save time by making a big batch of roasted vegetables and then turning them into other dishes: a spicy curry and a hearty soup with parsley dumplings
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Five new cars for South Africa this April Lifestyle
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | Khanyisa Malabi on where food meets family tradition Food
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Lock momma away and tighten all the jars Lifestyle
  4. When the going gets tough the rich snap up luxury homes for up to R100m Home & Gardening
  5. A whale of a mural to boost tourism on Durban's Bluff Travel

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out