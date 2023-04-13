Of teaching he says: “The experience has been a real eye-opener, seeing how much work goes into preparing students for this industry. It is heart-warming to see them in the cocoon stage and then fly off to become the best versions of themselves.”
Chef Mconi says it’s time to say goodbye to salads and welcome wholesome warming dishes into the food repertoire as the chill sets in — and shares two easy to prepare dishes that won't break the bank either.
TEMPURA BROCCOLI
Taking a plain Jane and making it extra delicious. A good dish on its own or served as part of any seven colours meal.
Serves: 4 as accompaniment, or 2 as a main meal
Ingredients:
1 head of broccoli, broken into florets
300g (600ml) flour, plus an extra 50g (100ml) flour for the initial dusting
300ml sparkling water
A generous pinch of smoked paprika or curry powder
Salt and pepper
Oil for deep frying
Mayonnaise or chakalaka for dipping
Method:
RECIPE | Warming veggie dishes chef Mconi style
HERBY SMASHED POTATOES
Serves: 4 as side dish or 2 as a main meal
Ingredients:
4 large potatoes boiled in their skin until soft
75ml (5 tbsp) butter, softened
A sprig of thyme, remove the leaves from the stalk
1 rosemary stalk, remove leaves and chop
Salt and pepper
50g bacon bits, fried, optional
45ml (3 tbsp) Parmesan cheese, grated
Method:
