Food

Join chef David Higgs for a cooking class

Book to cook with the much-lauded chef of Marble, Saint and Zioux restaurant fame

14 September 2023 - 11:57
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Renowned chef David Higgs is set to bring back his beloved cooking classes.
Renowned chef David Higgs is set to bring back his beloved cooking classes.
Image: Alon Skuy

Foodies, this is a rare opportunity to join popular chef David Higgs in the kitchen. His last cooking class sold out in a flash and after many requests, he's back for round two of the Pantry Cook-along experience, with three slots on offer. The Pantry, a 24-hour upmarket food and grocery store, is fast becoming Joburg's most fave pit stop.

So apart from the chance to cook with Chef David and his top-notch team, what's on the menu? A Mediterranean-style main course and Dutch-inspired dessert:

The former is pan-fried chicken, braised fennel, sun-dried tomato couscous and an olive tapenade.

For dessert, there's a delicious ice cream sandwich made with yummy Dutch-style stroopwafels, vanilla parfait with fresh seasonal berries, white chocolate and a mixed berry coulis.

When? October 13, 6-10pm; October 14, 10am-2pm; and 6pm-10pm.

Cost? R2,000 per person.

Bookings? Instagram @davidhiggschef

Notes? No under 18s, tickets are non refundable and no dietary requirements or allergies can be catered for.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store

A new kind of convenience store in making waves in northern suburbs of Johannesburg.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Meet 'Culinary Gangster', the young chef with big dreams

A CSI initiative aimed at helping less fortunate young people changed the life of 22-year-old Meshack Mabuza. He tells us more
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Celeb chef & meat connoisseur David Higgs shares his top braai tips

David Higgs, celebrity chef and co-owner of Joburg's Marble Restaurant, is a man who takes meat seriously.
Lifestyle
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Loving the RWC but bored with boerie rolls? Let noodles save the day Food
  2. Join chef David Higgs for a cooking class Food
  3. Here's why SA's Mardouw olive oils are liquid gold Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Catch ‘The Nun II’ and ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ out in cinemas; ... Lifestyle
  5. Welcome summer in style at these must-taste restaurants at Time Square Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case