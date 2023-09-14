Join chef David Higgs for a cooking class

Foodies, this is a rare opportunity to join popular chef David Higgs in the kitchen. His last cooking class sold out in a flash and after many requests, he's back for round two of the Pantry Cook-along experience, with three slots on offer. The Pantry, a 24-hour upmarket food and grocery store, is fast becoming Joburg's most fave pit stop.
So apart from the chance to cook with Chef David and his top-notch team, what's on the menu? A Mediterranean-style main course and Dutch-inspired dessert:
The former is pan-fried chicken, braised fennel, sun-dried tomato couscous and an olive tapenade.
For dessert, there's a delicious ice cream sandwich made with yummy Dutch-style stroopwafels, vanilla parfait with fresh seasonal berries, white chocolate and a mixed berry coulis.
When? October 13, 6-10pm; October 14, 10am-2pm; and 6pm-10pm.
Cost? R2,000 per person.
Bookings? Instagram @davidhiggschef
Notes? No under 18s, tickets are non refundable and no dietary requirements or allergies can be catered for.
