Evolution of Kota

Back in the day, the basic kota was filled with chips and French polony that has never left South Africa, and cost about R10. If you were really spoiling yourself and scoring brownie points with a date, you would spend an exorbitant R20 to get a processed burger patty with non-melting cheese that should have been classified as a type of recyclable plastic.

Fast-forward to this year’s gastronomic gathering in the South Western Townships and the kota was demanding its rightful place in South Africa’s entry-level gourmet food scene. Various stalls attracted the crowds as they offered upper-echelon sustenance.

Chef Kgomotso Nyamunda from the aptly named West Wing Chef — a mobile pop-up restaurant based in the leafy northern suburbs of Joburg — served a medium-rare kudu kota (R80) that could easily be part of a six-course meal at an exclusive game reserve. It was succulent and packed with flavours, thanks to home-made vegetable atchar and a secret sauce that bound the meal excellently. Acidity, sweetness, fruity notes, various textures and popping colours ensured this was the most private school kota available.