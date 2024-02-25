SWEET SOY CHICKEN FRUITY SKEWERS
A plum assignment to create delectable dishes
Hillary Biller learns all about the journey of this humble fruit — from tree to table
Image: Supplied
I received an invitation from the South African stone fruit growers asking me to join them on a trip following the journey of the humble plum — from tree to the table. And the cherry on the top? The promise of a delectable three-course lunch featuring the fruit specially prepared by one of my favourite chefs, Reuben Riffel, and his team at Reuben’s Restaurant & Bar in the culinary capital of South Africa, Franschhoek. Of course I said yes — and, yes, I love plums.
What did I learn about plums on the trip, apart from how delicious they are?
Here are the three recipes from the delicious lunch we enjoyed at Reuben’s. Recipes are courtesy of Reuben Riffel for Juicy Delicious.
Image: Supplied
GRIDDLED BEANS & PLUM CRUNCHY SEED SALAD
Serves 4
HB Verdict: Reuben’s restaurant in Franschhoek served the perfect dish for a steaming-hot day. There was a great balance of textures — crunchy beans, cool fruit, and the occasional dab of yummy soft cheese in-between the crunchiness.
400g fine beans
Olive oil
Sea salt
15ml (1 tbsp) whole coriander seeds
15ml (1tbsp) caraway seeds
2 seasonal plums (or use nectarines)
120g cream cheese, creamed feta or any soft cheese
Dressing:
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) sherry vinegar
Juice of 1/2 lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) runny honey
Pinch of salt
1. Pinch away the stalky bits of beans, but keep their tails.
2. Toss in a bowl with a glug of olive oil and pinch of sea salt. Heat a griddle pan to high and cook the beans for 5 minutes. Cool.
2. Heat 15ml (1 tbsp) oil in small frying pan, add the seeds, and cook for 2-3 minutes until golden and slightly fragrant. Drain on kitchen towel-lined plate.
3. De-pip chosen fruit and slice into roughly 1/4 — 1/2 slices. Combine dressing in a bowl and add the beans, nectarines and seeds. Toss, serve and enjoy.
Image: Supplied
SWEET SOY CHICKEN FRUITY SKEWERS
Serves 4
HB Verdict: A winning tasty main course that is simple to make at home. The skewers can be cooked on the braai over a fairly low heat (low coals). Turn them frequently so they don't burn. Ensure the plums or peaches selected are not too soft.
6 — 8 wooden kebab sticks, soaked in water
45ml (3 tbsp) sweet soy sauce (kecap manis)
5ml (1 tsp) garlic and ginger paste
5ml (1 tsp) cumin
5ml (1 tsp) chilli powder
5ml (1 tsp) sesame oil
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1kg deboned chicken thighs, cut into pieces
6 — 8 wooden kebab sticks, soaked in water
4 plums or 3 peaches, cut into pieces
1 large red onion, cut into chunks
1. Combine the sweet soy sauce, garlic and ginger paste, cumin, chilli powder, sesame and lemon juice in a bowl. Add the chicken thigh pieces and marinate covered in the fridge overnight.
2. Just before threading the chicken onto the skewers, soak the kebab sticks in water for at least 10 minutes.
3. Thread chicken pieces, plums or peaches and onion chunks onto the skewers, saving the marinade, and grill on preheated grill for about 12 minutes, flipping halfway and brushing frequently with the marinade.
Image: supplied
PLUM GALETTES
Makes 6
HB Verdict: Ending a meal on a high note leaves a lasting sweet memory. Think delicious melt-in-the mouth pastry and the softness of a baked plum steeped in vanilla with a hint of lemon, topped with crystallised raw sugar. Oh, my goodness — just so delicious and a real winner. If you wanted to simplify the recipe, you can use shop-bought puff pastry, but be sure to look out for the one made with real butter.
Makes 6
Pastry:
250g wholemeal spelt flour
90g white spelt flour
Pinch of salt
225g cold butter, cut into 2cm cubes
120g crème fraîche
Topping:
6 — 8 plums, (500g), halved and pitted
30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar
1/2 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped
Finely grated rind of 1/2 lemon
1 egg, lightly beaten
pinch of salt
125ml (1/2 cup) raw sugar
Thickened cream to serve
Image: Supplied
1. For the pastry, sieve the flours and salt into a bowl, toss butter into flour to coat, and tip onto a cold counter. Roll butter into flour with rolling pin until thin streaks form.
2. Scrape edges of mixture into the centre with pastry scraper, and then roll until thinner ribbons of butter form in the mixture. Add crème fraîche, cutting into the mixture with the pastry scraper until a dough just forms (small lumps of butter will remain). Press together firmly, wrap in plastic wrap, press into a disc, and then place in freezer until firm (about 30 minutes).
3. Divide dough into 6 balls and roll each between 2 sheets of baking paper to 17cm rounds, then place, still in paper, in the freezer for 20 minutes. Cut 3 plums into halves and 4 into 4 wedges each. Combine caster sugar, vanilla seeds and lemon rind in a bowl.
Add plum wedges and toss gently to coat.
4. Remove pastry from freezer, place a plum half in the centre and surround with 3 wedges of plum, thin sides facing outwards, leaving a 2cm border. Fold softening pastry over the edges of the plums making 6 folds each. Refrigerate until firm (about 30 minutes).
5. Preheat oven to 180°C. Whisk together egg and a pinch of salt. Brush pastry with egg wash and scatter with the sugar. Bake galettes until they start to turn golden brown (about 20 minutes), then reduce oven temperature to 170°C and bake until golden brown and plums are tender (about another 5-10 minutes). Serve with cream.
Follow @juicydelicioussa on Instagram or visit www.juicydelicious.co.za.
Image: Supplied
