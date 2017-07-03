Millennials caught between their private & public personas

Social and developmental psychologists have long argued we need both a private and a public persona. We need a public self to allow us to fit into society and a private self to develop our own uniqueness.

Nowadays, when we spend so much time on social media and allow personal data to be gathered and stored online, the distinction between our public and private self is rapidly decreased.

Preliminary research into the psychological health and predominant character traits of millennials, the first generation to grow up in the digital age, suggests no real cause for concern.

Nichole Borges and colleagues at Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine compared the character traits of millennials at medical school with classmates from the preceding generation.

They found millennials to be warmer and outgoing, adaptive, socially bold and direct, and more organised and self-disciplined - but, at the same time, less self-reliant and more self-doubting.