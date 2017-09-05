Hay fever suffers in for a tough time in Western Cape
Hay fever sufferers in the Western Cape are in for a tough time due to the drought.
The University of Cape Town‚ in partnership with a pharmaceutical company‚ will provide sufferers with weekly pollen counts to help them manage the problem.
"During a normal spring season‚ grass levels tend to rise slowly as they do when rain interrupts pollen release‚'' said Nicole Jennings‚ spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics.
"Sensitised individuals then have a slower exposure to pollen (tree and grass) levels. When no or little rain falls‚ the exposure to significant pollen counts is sudden‚ which may exacerbate seasonal pollen symptoms.''
The company is working with UCT'S Allergy and Immunology Clinic.
As the Western Cape reaches the end of the winter rainfall period‚ dam levels stand at 33% compared to 61% at the same time last year‚ officials announced on Monday.
Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said "dam levels have not been recovering as they should for this time of the year".
"We are planning ahead with an eye on the coming summer months when demand tends to increase rapidly. We hope this year that demand can be kept down instead‚" said Bredell‚ who noted the City of Cape Town’s introduction of Level 5 water restrictions. - TimesLIVE
