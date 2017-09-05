Hay fever sufferers in the Western Cape are in for a tough time due to the drought.

The University of Cape Town‚ in partnership with a pharmaceutical company‚ will provide sufferers with weekly pollen counts to help them manage the problem.

"During a normal spring season‚ grass levels tend to rise slowly as they do when rain interrupts pollen release‚'' said Nicole Jennings‚ spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics.

"Sensitised individuals then have a slower exposure to pollen (tree and grass) levels. When no or little rain falls‚ the exposure to significant pollen counts is sudden‚ which may exacerbate seasonal pollen symptoms.''

The company is working with UCT'S Allergy and Immunology Clinic.