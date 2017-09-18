Why understanding your personality type could be life-changing

Stop me if any of this sounds familiar. You're snowed under at work, but when your boss asks if you could take on just one more thing, you agree.

Your partner makes it to the gym three times a week, but you find it a struggle to exercise once (if at all). You always put your family/clients/team/patients first, so you're always busy - yet never seem to get everything done.

Me too.

And, according to bestselling author Gretchen Rubin, it's not because we're people-pleasers or even procrastinators, it's because we're Obligers - the most common of the four personality types she identifies in her new book, The Four Tendencies.

Your tendency (be it Obliger, Upholder, Rebel or Questioner - find out which in the handy online quiz at gretchenrubin.com) governs pretty much every aspect of your life. Ergo, understanding it is potentially game - nay, life - changing.