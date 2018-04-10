Health & Sex

SA could be in for a bad flu season

10 April 2018 - 16:07 By Timeslive
Image: 123rf/ damedeeso

South Africa could be in for a bad flu season judging by how badly it had affected countries in the northern hemisphere such as the US.

Dr Pete Vincent of the Netcare travel clinics and Medicross Tokai family medical and dental centre‚ said on Tuesday that the severity of the flu season abroad was “usually an indication that we may also have a bad flu season here in South Africa during our upcoming winter months”.

“If you consider that flu-related complications result in the death of between 6‚000 to 11‚000 South Africans every year‚ and thousands of economically productive hours are lost as a result of the illness‚ we would argue that every flu season is severe‚ particularly for those who are more at risk‚” he said in a statement.

Vincent said the H3N2 influenza virus strain had proved to be particularly virulent in the US this year and the particular strain had been strongly associated with complications such as pneumonia.

“Bacterial pneumonia can be very dangerous for anyone‚ but is particularly so for high-risk individuals‚ such as the elderly‚ babies‚ small children‚ pregnant women and anyone else with a compromised immune system‚” he said.

Vincent said a flu vaccine was regarded by healthcare authorities and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) as one of the best ways to protect oneself against influenza. This was especially the case for people at high risk of developing complications such as pneumonia.

People at high risk of developing complications from flu include: those aged 65 and older; individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma or emphysema; those with compromised immune systems or chronic conditions such as heart‚ kidney failure or diabetes; women in their second or third trimester of pregnancy and babies and small children.

READ MORE

Killers: Here are the top 10 things most South Africans die from

One in five South Africans die from unnatural deaths such as crashes‚ assaults‚ drowning‚ smoke inhalation or poisoning.
News
14 days ago

Poultry producers cry foul over chicken dumping

Provisional safeguard duties against the EU of 13.9%, which were implemented in December 2016, expired in July last year
Business
1 month ago

How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Facebook accounts and telephone records can be used to pinpoint the best individuals to vaccinate to stop a disease outbreak in its tracks, ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle
  2. Best way to avoid back pain? Lift heavy things Health & Sex
  3. Russell Crowe nets millions from 'divorce auction' Lifestyle
  4. Doctor challenges Herbex to conduct ‘credible’ study to test weight loss claims Health & Sex
  5. Docu-drama ‘7 Days in Entebbe’ is not just another hijacking film Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Jerry Richardson told me he did it’, says Stompie’s mother
Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
X