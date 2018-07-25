Movie star Charlize Theron kicked off the opening of the International Aids Society conference in Amsterdam on Tuesday‚ speaking out against the stigmatisation of sex workers and drug users‚ who have much higher rates of HIV than other people.

Sir Elton John also spoke about the work his $10-million fund does to help gay men‚ lesbians and bisexual people with HIV prevention and treatment. By the way‚ he funds SA programmes for gay men‚ too.

Prince Harry joined him on stage – and after the celebs had done their bit‚ the world’s leading HIV scientists got down to releasing the latest research results.

South African scientist Professor Linda Gail Bekker of the University of Cape Town is the head of the conference‚ being attended by 15‚000 people.

Here is a summary from Day 1:

1. Have sex without a condom and stay safe

Scientists measured 75‚000 condomless sex acts between 972 gay couples where one man was HIV positive and the other negative. Not a single person contracted HIV from their partners. This is because the HIV positive men had undetectable viral loads‚ meaning they took their ARV treatment so well that the virus was not replicating in them.

This study is further evidence that an undetectable viral load – which can be easily measured – means a person cannot pass on HIV and thus can avoid using condoms. This result has been found many times‚ but only among large trials of straight couples.

Gay sex is biologically more risky‚ so this study confirms that people with an undetectable viral load won’t pass on the virus‚ no matter the type of sex they have.

This scientific fact is advertised with the slogan U=U: Undetectable means Untransmitable.