Scientists including South Africa’s Tim Noakes have become increasingly vocal about the health benefits of low-carb high-fat diets in combating obesity and linked chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease‚ hypertension‚ type 2 diabetes and cancer.

But the long-term safety of these diets is controversial‚ with previous studies reporting conflicting results of their influence on the risk of cardiovascular disease‚ cancer and death.

Banach’s study looked at the relationship between low-carb diets‚ deaths from all causes‚ and deaths from coronary heart disease‚ cerebrovascular disease (including stroke) and cancer in 24‚825 people who took part in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2010.