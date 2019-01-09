Johannesburg 29th healthiest in global list - Cape Town doesn't make top 100

With a host of vegetarian dining options and beauty spas to relax in, Johannesburg has been ranked 29th in a list of the best cities to visit by a survey run by an international travel website.

No other South African city made it into the top 100.

"Known to most as Joburg or Jozi, this glorious sunshine city is nestled in the heart of South Africa and has a number of successful urban-renewal projects boasting hipster cafes and eateries. Be sure to schedule in a visit to Constitution Hill while in the city and walk around the prison to get your daily steps up!" the citation states.

The study, by TravelSupermarket, ranks Paris as the healthiest city in the world, mostly because of its spas, followed by Thailand's Chiang Mai and Pattaya in fourth place. In the third spot is Barcelona in Spain and fifth is Vancouver, Canada.

But it's Jozi that put South Africa on the map, with its 32 spas and 145 vegan-option restaurants. In addition, travellers praised the city's 17 parks/green spaces, as well as availability of gym fitness centres, yoga and pilate centres and health food shops. The cost of a one night stay was calculated at £36 - that's R640.

