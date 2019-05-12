Sex Talk
Are condoms the only way sex workers can protect themselves from STDs?
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.