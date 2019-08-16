Pregnant? Avoid all traces of alcohol - even 'non-alcoholic' drinks

Drinking any alcohol while pregnant could have lifelong consequences for unborn babies, experts say.

This comes as a new trend has emerged in the lucrative beverage market, where alcohol companies are creating "non-alcoholic" versions of their products, which actually do contain small amounts of alcohol.

“All types of alcohol are harmful ... Alcohol in a mother’s blood passes to the baby through the umbilical cord.

"Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth and a range of lifelong physical, behavioural, and intellectual disabilities,” the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The disabilities are known as fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) and children with them may have abnormal facial features, a small head, shorter-than-average height, low body weight, poor co-ordination, hyperactive behaviour, difficulty with attention, poor memory, learning disabilities, speech and language delays, intellectual disability, vision or hearing problems, as well as heart, kidney and bone problems.