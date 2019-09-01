Subtle & dangerous: how female psychopaths are different from male counterparts

Female psychopaths are much harder to detect than males. And they tend to 'throw shade' whereas male psychopaths 'throw punches', writes Tanya Farber

Psycho. The word might conjure up an image of a demented serial killer of the Hannibal Lecter variety who ends up behind bars as a violent menace to society.



But increasingly researchers are whipping out their gender lenses and asking themselves a crucial question: are female psychopaths the same as their male counterparts?..