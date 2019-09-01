Health & Sex

Subtle & dangerous: how female psychopaths are different from male counterparts

Female psychopaths are much harder to detect than males. And they tend to 'throw shade' whereas male psychopaths 'throw punches', writes Tanya Farber

01 September 2019 - 00:00 By Tanya Farber

Psycho. The word might conjure up an image of a demented serial killer of the Hannibal Lecter variety who ends up behind bars as a violent menace to society.

But increasingly researchers are whipping out their gender lenses and asking themselves a crucial question: are female psychopaths the same as their male counterparts?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything' Lifestyle
  2. SA's super rich: who's coining it & how they're splashing their cash Lifestyle
  3. Naked ambition: SA women shed their inhibitions & clothes for nude photography Lifestyle
  4. August's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Researchers identify second gene mutation linked to HIV resistance Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X