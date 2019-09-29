The 5 lies our success-obsessed culture tells us

Success equals happiness, or so we're told, but the pursuit of it is leading us to feel more depressed and stressed-out than ever before

By 2020 more people will suffer from depression than from any other illness, and suicide rates will spike, predicts the World Health Organisation.



Philosophers and social analysts are questioning how the values we learn from the meritocratic system (in which economic goods and/or political power are vested in individuals on the basis of talent, effort and achievement) contribute to depression...