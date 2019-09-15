The burnout epidemic: why we need to work harder at resting

Dread getting out of bed in the morning? You're not alone, writes Claire Keeton. Job stress, money worries, grim news feeds and the pressure to perform are among factors fuelling a global burnout epidemic

You can talk about the technicalities of time travel in Silicon Valley, but don’t dare mention cutting the work week. “It’s like I’m proposing to bring back witchcraft when I talk about working 30 hours a week. A four-day week, that’s foul sorcery,” says “rest” consultant and bestselling author Alex Soojung-Kim Pang.



“In our culture overwork is seen as a badge of honour,” says Pang, who challenges the always-on culture in his latest book, Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less...