POLL | Yves Saint Laurent sells condoms for R95 a pop - would you buy them?

Fashion is what comes to mind for many when you mention “Yves Saint Laurent”, but the label has taken an unconventional turn by adding condoms to its range.

The condoms are sold at Saint Laurent's Rive Droite concept store in Paris, and according to Highsnobiety, they are part of the label's “love affair” campaign. On the YSL website, they retail for £5 a pop, which is about R95 for a single condom.

Branded “Saint Laurent Paris”, the condoms come in six distinct foils, including shiny black, zebra print, leopard print and gold.

