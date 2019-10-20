Relationships

Why do couples struggle to keep desire alive? Therapist Esther Perel knows

The New York Times bestselling author will unpack her 30-year study of modern love at two intimate gatherings in SA

Esther Perel's TED Talks have garnered more than 28-million views worldwide. The psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author focuses her attention on relationships and desires and over the last weekend in October, along with poet David Whyte, she'll be hosting two intimate gatherings in Joburg and Cape Town where she'll unpack her study of modern love.



"What we're going to have is a very rich conversation that straddles psychological, and sociological language that probes, together with poetry, the complexities and nuances of love and longing and desire," she says via video from her office in New York...