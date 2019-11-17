Psychology
Does your pet love you, and why do you even care?
What does our devotion to animals - or lack thereof - says about us, wonders Anna Hartford
17 November 2019 - 00:00
"Does my cat love me?" I found myself typing this into Google the other day. (I've googled sadder things). It's hard to know what I was looking for.
As it transpired, I found an article on some dubious blog that assured me that if my cat liked my company and showed me his belly, and perhaps especially if he blinked slowly while appraising me, that I could be relatively assured of his affections. My cat does all of these things, but I still closed my laptop unsatisfied...
