Opinion

When self-care is just selfish

Self-improvement is hard work — a lot harder than having a pamper session

At the end of last year there were a total of 22.68-million posts marked with the ever-popular self-care hashtag, with an average of 29,700 posts per day. At the onset of the New Year that number jumped to approximately 34,000 per day, thanks to New Year's resolutions.



I try to stay away from resolutions. I'm far too anxious to promise myself that the next 12 months will be filled with a fitter, smarter, more goal-oriented me. What's more, I can almost guarantee that my new year will be filled by maybe one manicure, zero facials and sub-zero massages. ..