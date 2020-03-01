Balance

Keto, intermittent fasting, Atkins: the truth is, fad dieting doesn't work

We're addicted to diets, in spite of the fact that they are designed to fail

How would you feel if you knew that you would never go on another diet again? Your reflexive answer is probably something along the lines of "relieved", but it's also probable that the prospect of a diet-free future makes you feel anxious and uncomfortable.



Many people have tried upwards of 40 diets by the time they are middle-aged. Very few lose any weight at all, and only a sliver of this fraction manage to maintain their reduced weight over time. Most of us know all of this already — but when it comes to nutritional fallacies, we're only too ready to suspend our disbelief in the hope that this dietetic strategy — Keto, intermittent fasting, Atkins — will be the quick-fix that finally takes effect...