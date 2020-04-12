Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step
Save the fancy N95 masks for those on the front-line of the Covid-19 pandemic and make your own face masks at home. It's quick and easy to do — just follow these simple instructions.
WHAT YOU'LL NEED
- Our free printable pattern (see below)
- Tightly-woven cotton fabric
- Lining/t-shirting fabric
- Scissors
- Elastic (optional; you can make fabric ties)
- A sewing kit/sewing machine
- Iron
- Pins
HOW TO SEW YOUR FACE MASK
1. DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THIS FREE PATTERN
Created by Margie Barry of Nick & Barry it can be used to make face masks in three sizes:
- Small (22cm x 14cm)
- Medium (23cm x 15cm)
- Larger (24cm x 16cm)
2. CUT OUT THE PATTERN AND FABRIC
Cut out the pattern and cut 2 pieces tightly-woven cotton fabric. Cut 1 piece lining/t-shirting fabric.
3. PLACE FABRIC
Place lining/t-shirting fabric face down. Layer first cotton piece right-side up. Then layer second cotton piece right-side down.
4. PLACE ELASTIC/TIES
Cut 2 pieces of elastic 18-20cm depending on mask size. Pin the elastic inside the mask between the 2 cotton layers (see pic below) 2cm from top & bottom edges.
Alternatively, use 4 fabric ties (45cm each).
5. SEW
Sew all the way around, leaving a 6cm gap on one short side. Clip corners. Turn mask inside out, through opening.
It helps to iron each stage.
6. MAKE FOLDS
Make two pleats in mask and pin in place.
7. TOPSTITCH
Topstitch all the way around, stitching down short side to keep the pleats in place.
8. #MASKSFORALL
Make as many masks as possible to share with those who don’t have access to them.
• #MasksForAll and #AfricaMasks4All are movements that encourage the public to reserve the use of medical-grade masks for health-care professionals and to use homemade masks instead. For more info, visit africamasks4all.com