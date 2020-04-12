Could lockdown be the final nail in the coffin of the nuclear family?

Self-isolation could bring into focus the flaws in the family structure that has been upheld as the socio-cultural ideal for just over half a century

In China, divorce rates are said to have risen significantly because families are spending too much time together during self-isolation. In France, the UK and Australia, there have been reports of rising domestic violence. Right now the nuclear family - a married couple and two-and-a-half children - is arguably under more threat than it ever has been in its brief, tenuous history.



Where people previously found space to breathe, whether at work or for social reasons, now there is none. Is the coronavirus highlighting the possibility that the family structure upheld as the socio-cultural ideal for just over half a century has been a catastrophe for many?..