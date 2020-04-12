To mask up or not to mask up? It's no longer a debate in SA

One of the biggest questions of 2020 so far is: “To mask up or not to mask up?” Move over, Hamlet. We've decided that we want to hang in there. Life is mostly worth living, even in lockdown, and we're trying to figure out how best to do this. But the issue of masks has been contentious.

At the start of the coronavirus outbreak the World Health Organisation (WHO) was clear on its stance: it didn't recommend that people who are not sick wear face masks, stating that there's little evidence to suggest that doing so poses any benefit to the wearer and that masks would better serve health care workers and those already infected.

One of the biggest motivations against the wearing of masks by the public was a significant shortage of masks for health care workers globally.

Speaking at a media briefing in Switzerland last week, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the WHO, said front-line health care workers the world over are facing a significant shortage of personal protection equipment such as gloves and masks.

But little was known about the virus at the beginning of the year and the global health authority has changed its stance on the wearing of masks as more data has emerged. In a U-turn, the WHO said in a statement last week that there are circumstances in which the use of masks may prove to be effective at a community level.