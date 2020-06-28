Can touch-based wellness industries survive in a 'no-touch' world?

The Covid-19 pandemic poses challenges, but it's also an opportunity to create new trends

We can all agree that the world is in serious need of one big Band-Aid as economies are shaken and the extent of social disparities comes into focus. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge the way we move, interact and work, the wellness industry has been forced to figure out whether it can heal remotely.



But does going digital further remove the human touch dynamic — or does it in fact enhance it?..