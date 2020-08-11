Vacuum bag filters a hot tip for mask safety during Covid-19

T-shirt buffs and scarves are only a little better than no mask at all, researchers have warned.

There is, however, is a simple solution for people observing Covid-19 safety protocols, and that is to insert a clean vacuum bag liner into a cloth mask.

Research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection by experts in the US and UK assessed the effectiveness of various mask materials to protect a person from infection after 30 seconds and after 20 minutes of exposure in a highly contaminated environment.

These included situations in a room with a patient with Covid-19 when no mask was worn, when an FFP2 (N95) respirator, FFP3 (N99) respirator or surgical mask was worn, and when a non-traditional material mask (silk, tea towel, vacuum cleaner bag, pillowcase, antimicrobial pillowcase, cotton mix, 100% cotton T-shirt, linen or scarf) was worn.

“While various materials are effective for filtering large droplets, aerosols generated from sneezing, coughing and aerosol-generating procedures may pass more readily through materials or leakage points,” the study found.

The greatest reduction in estimated mean risk of infection was with FFP3 masks, which reduced baseline mean risks by 94% and 99% for 20-minute and 30-second exposures respectively.