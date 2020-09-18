90-minute British DnaNudge Covid-19 test is accurate, Lancet study finds

A British Covid-19 test known as DnaNudge which gives results in just over an hour and does not require laboratory services was accurate in almost all cases, an academic review in the Lancet has found.

Faster testing could allow more people to return to work or permit testing on entry to hospital, thus slowing a second spike in coronavirus infections.

The new test, based on the design of a DNA test developed by a professor at Imperial College London, received approval for clinical use by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) at the end of April after successful trials.

In a study in The Lancet Microbe, the test was found to have an average sensitivity — the ability to correctly identify those with Covid-19 — of 94.4% and a specificity — correctly identifying those without the disease — of 100%.