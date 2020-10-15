Health & Sex

LISTEN | Mental Health Awareness Month amid Covid-19

Amina Deka Asma Multimedia reporter
15 October 2020 - 16:05
'Mental health is a human right – it’s time that mental health is prioritised and made available for all,' says the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.
'Mental health is a human right – it’s time that mental health is prioritised and made available for all,' says the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

According to the department of international relations & co-operation, October has been declared Mental Health Awareness Month. The objective is to educate the public about mental health and reduce the stigma and discrimination which people with mental illnesses are often subjected to.

The South African mental health fact sheet states that about one in three South Africans do or will have a mental health issue at some point in their lifetime. But only one in 10 South Africans have had mental health treatment or care.

Master transformation coach Liezl Thom emphasised the importance of mental health awareness in society.

“Mental health awareness in SA is critical for a healthy society, as our mental wellbeing is a crucial part of our overall health. Unfortunately, we don't talk about mental health and mental health issues nearly enough, mainly because of the stigma that has long surrounded mental illnesses,” said Thom.

LISTEN HERE:

Registered counsellor and campus wellness co-ordinator under Higher Health, Lulutho Dingiswayo, touched on some of the reasons why mental health awareness is important at every stage of life.

“Mental health relates to our thoughts, our feelings and our behaviours and it is with this awareness that we can identity how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices, during all stages of our lives,” said Dingiswayo.

In its latest newsletter, the South African Depression and Anxiety group (Sadag) said: “The past few months have brought many challenges for all of us and taking care of our mental health is crucial during a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mental health is a human right — it’s time that mental health is prioritised and made available for all. Quality, accessible primary health care is the foundation for universal health coverage and is urgently required as the world grapples with the current health emergency.”

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | It’s time to break down the mental health stigma, not its victims

Statistics show we have not learnt from our fatal failures, which makes mental health literacy imperative
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

TikTok challenge for mental health

Mobile video-sharing app TikTok has launched a Move for Mental Health: Let’s Invest challenge in support of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.
News
5 days ago

Covid fallout for SA's mental health

The number of South Africans who have called the SA Depression and Anxiety helpline this year would fill far more than one FNB stadium said SADAG ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Canadian woman drinking Oros undiluted leaves SA in stitches Food
  2. WATCH | Wanna see Trump dance to 'Jerusalema'? The Kiffness just made it happen Lifestyle
  3. ‘I wanted to end it all’: ProVerb gets candid in tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  4. 'A whiff of luxury': David Tlale launches perfumes for him and her The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | Hyenas battle it out against leopard and wild dogs for impala kill Travel

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...