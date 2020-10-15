LISTEN | Mental Health Awareness Month amid Covid-19

Registered counsellor and campus wellness co-ordinator under Higher Health, Lulutho Dingiswayo, touched on some of the reasons why mental health awareness is important at every stage of life.

“Mental health relates to our thoughts, our feelings and our behaviours and it is with this awareness that we can identity how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices, during all stages of our lives,” said Dingiswayo.

In its latest newsletter, the South African Depression and Anxiety group (Sadag) said: “The past few months have brought many challenges for all of us and taking care of our mental health is crucial during a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mental health is a human right — it’s time that mental health is prioritised and made available for all. Quality, accessible primary health care is the foundation for universal health coverage and is urgently required as the world grapples with the current health emergency.”