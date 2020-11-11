Pfizer's vaccine 'very promising' but has 'cold chain challenges', says WHO

The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief said on Tuesday it hopes to have a Covid-19 vaccine by year-end and that Pfizer's experimental remedy is "a very promising one", with more expected.

But the vaccine, based on a novel technology that uses synthetic mRNA to activate the immune system against the virus, comes with special challenges as it needs to be stored at minus 70° Celsius or below - equivalent to an Antarctic winter.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated the United Nations agency's call for an equitable distribution of vaccine doses once they are available.

Pfizer said on Monday that its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective as it disclosed the first successful interim data from a large-scale clinical test. The safety data on its vaccine with BioNTech SE could come later this month.