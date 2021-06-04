Study reveals how long previous Covid infection 'protects against reinfection'

Previous Covid-19 infection substantially reduces the risk of a new infection for up to 10 months afterwards, according to a study of care home residents and staff by University College London (UCL) scientists.

The study, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity on Thursday, found that care home residents who had been previously infected with Covid-19 were about 85% less likely to be infected between October and February than those who had not been infected.

For staff, those with a past infection were around 60% less likely to become infected again.

“It’s really good news that natural infection protects against reinfection in this time period. The risk of being infected twice appears to be very low,” the study's lead researcher, Maria Krutikov of the UCL Institute of Health Informatics, said.

“The fact that prior Covid-19 infection gives a high level of protection to care home residents is also reassuring, given past concerns that these individuals might have less robust immune responses associated with increasing age.”