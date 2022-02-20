That conversation about the birds and the bees can no longer be taboo
Mothers need to have frank conversations with their daughters about sex. Their entire futures depend on it
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Cindy Ndlovu tested her teenage daughters to see if they were virgins — with their consent. She talks to them openly about boys and relationships but refuses to give them cellphone privileges.
The 37-year-old Umlazi events organiser, who was a teen mom, set the ground rules for her two girls, aged 19 and 16. She wants to ensure history will not repeat itself...
