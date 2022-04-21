Exercise is a ‘wonder drug’, not just for your body, but also mind. Here's why

Martin Scheepers, a clinical psychologist based in Northcliff, told me while I was researching a feature for Sunday Times that exercise forms the backbone of his intervention with all clients. He said: “Whether I am treating someone for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, work stress, grief, loss, trauma or a lack of motivation, I make a point of building in exercise that’s relevant to their physical status and lifestyle.”

As if his words were prophetic, watching my friend and remembering my past, he said there is a big challenge with exercise and conditions such as anxiety or depression. “We know that it’s effective,” he said in the Sunday Times article, “but the clinical picture of depression includes symptoms like de-motivation, pervasive sense of apathy, loss of energy, excessive sleeping and more, all of which are counterproductive to exercise.” He said his first port of call to counter this is to shatter the misconception that you have to act like a professional athlete off the bat. Short walks are good enough to start.

There is a treasure trove of literature backing up what Scheepers said. The most recent is a study led by researchers from the University of Gothenburg. Their study is published in the Journal of Affective Disorders and involved 286 patients with anxiety syndrome. The average age was 39 years and the sample was 70% female.

The findings showed that moderate and intense exercise reduced symptoms of anxiety, but that the intense exercise elicited an even greater positive response. This is just the latest study and complements similar studies that have looked at depression and other conditions and brought up positive correlations with exercise.

The long and short of it is that moving is literally a wonder drug and a good first step towards thinking clearly and seeing the world without a heavy fog spoiling everything. If you are seeing someone as you deal with your mental wellness, consider speaking to them about how you can add movement and exercise to your daily routine.

Do it for your mind and your body — they appear to be far more closely linked than people previously thought.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

