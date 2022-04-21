WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Andile Khumalo
In this episode the entrepreneur gives start-up advice and tells how to find a balance between business and family
21 April 2022 - 06:00
A “bean counter” by profession but with the personality of a rock star, Andile Khumalo joins The Family Table to reflect on his journey of entrepreneurship and embracing the failures and successes along the way. He also explains how his love for his family keeps him anchored, all while being a full-time Reds supporter.
The Family Table is a weekly discussion in which inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.
• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.

