WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Andile Khumalo

In this episode the entrepreneur gives start-up advice and tells how to find a balance between business and family

21 April 2022 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE

A “bean counter” by profession but with the personality of a rock star, Andile Khumalo joins The Family Table to reflect on his journey of entrepreneurship and embracing the failures and successes along the way. He also explains how his love for his family keeps him anchored, all while being a full-time Reds supporter.​

The Family Table is a weekly discussion in which inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.

• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.

TimesLIVE

MORE OF THE FAMILY TABLE:

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Ciko Thomas

In this episode of 'The Family Table': Banker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed petrol head Ciko Thomas sits down with Bongani Chinkanda and ...
1 week ago

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Cezanne Kouta

In this episode of The Family Table: Wine and how to enjoy it with Eighteen13 owner Cezanne Kouta
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Candice Thurston

In this episode of The Family Table: let’s talk about hair and deracialising it with founder of hair and beauty salon chain, Candi
3 weeks ago

'The Family Table' featuring Oskido

A house DJ inspired by a hip-hop movie, Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa talks about the birth of Kalawa Jazmee, how he went from a motor mechanic to selling ...
1 month ago

You’re invited to join the honest conversation at ‘The Family Table’

Arena Holdings, publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, will soon host host an exciting new web series in which experts and professionals leave ...
1 month ago
