New survey claims that 53 is when ‘we feel at our sexiest’

The adage [over] 50 is the new 30 may just prove to be true, if a new survey is to be believed.

The survey, quoted by the Daily Mail, has found that the age of 53 is the age when “we feel at our sexiest”.

According to researchers, 41% of 53-year-olds featured in the survey said “they were more comfortable in their own skin and confident about their looks than ever before”.

Nearly 18% meanwhile said dating was more “spicier and more exciting” than in their youth.

Famous 53-year-old celebs include actors Will Smith, Paul Rudd and Lucy Liu as well as award-winning singer Mariah Carey.

