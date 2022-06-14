×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Health & Sex

New survey claims that 53 is when ‘we feel at our sexiest’

14 June 2022 - 13:12 By Staff Reporter
Paul Rudd, who was recently named People magazine's sexiest man alive, is among the slew of celebs aged 53. This is the age that 41% of people surveyed said they felt the sexiest. File photo.
Paul Rudd, who was recently named People magazine's sexiest man alive, is among the slew of celebs aged 53. This is the age that 41% of people surveyed said they felt the sexiest. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The adage [over] 50 is the new 30 may just prove to be true, if a new survey is to be believed. 

The survey, quoted by the Daily Mail, has found that the age of 53 is the age when “we feel at our sexiest”.

According to researchers, 41% of 53-year-olds featured in the survey said “they were more comfortable in their own skin and confident about their looks than ever before”.

Nearly 18% meanwhile said dating was more “spicier and more exciting” than in their youth.

Famous 53-year-old celebs include actors Will Smith, Paul Rudd and Lucy Liu as well as award-winning singer Mariah Carey.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Looking for fitness inspo? Chris Hemsworth, The Rock may inspire you

Kendall Jenner is the only woman featured in the top 10
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Forget about apples, a cold shower a day keeps the doctor away

Or does it? Experts look at this new trend and tell us what science really says about it
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nonku, Minnie & Sydney Sweenie: best and worst dressed this week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Meet the top 10 beauties vying for Miss SA 2022 crown Lifestyle
  3. RECIPE | Putting Christine Capendale's Hertzoggie slice recipe to the test Food
  4. SA’s own ‘Magic Mike’ wins over Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum Lifestyle
  5. SHOPPING | Make Father's Day one dad will remember with these gifts The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...