Health & Sex

Sugar substitutes may be linked to changes in gut microbiome - study

21 August 2022 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Sugar substitutes have had many unproven charges levelled against them — saccharine causes cancer, anyone? —  since they became popular in the late 19th century. A new study shows that non-nutritive sweeteners do in fact influence people’s microbiomes “in a way that can change their blood sugar levels”...

