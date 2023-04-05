About one in six adults globally have experienced infertility at least once in their life, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a report on Monday, urging countries to collect consistent data on the disease.
The report analysed studies conducted from 1990 to 2021 and showed about 17.5% of adults around the world are affected by the inability to have a child. WHO officials said the report takes into account several research approaches.
“The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy,” said the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The WHO defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.
There was no evidence of increasing rates of infertility between 1990 and 2021, the health agency's unit head for contraception and fertility care James Kiarie told journalists.
“Based on the data we have, we cannot say infertility is increasing or constant ... the jury's still out on that question,” he said, adding data so far has been mixed and inconsistent.
The report highlights the need for countries to collect and share consistent data on infertility, separated by age and cause, as well as information on those who need fertility care.
About 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and about 16.5% of adults in low- and middle-income countries have experienced infertility at least once, according to the report.
Reuters
One in six affected by infertility globally — report
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
About one in six adults globally have experienced infertility at least once in their life, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a report on Monday, urging countries to collect consistent data on the disease.
The report analysed studies conducted from 1990 to 2021 and showed about 17.5% of adults around the world are affected by the inability to have a child. WHO officials said the report takes into account several research approaches.
“The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy,” said the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The WHO defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.
There was no evidence of increasing rates of infertility between 1990 and 2021, the health agency's unit head for contraception and fertility care James Kiarie told journalists.
“Based on the data we have, we cannot say infertility is increasing or constant ... the jury's still out on that question,” he said, adding data so far has been mixed and inconsistent.
The report highlights the need for countries to collect and share consistent data on infertility, separated by age and cause, as well as information on those who need fertility care.
About 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and about 16.5% of adults in low- and middle-income countries have experienced infertility at least once, according to the report.
Reuters
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Not all collagen is created equal: how to spot the fakes
Fact or fiction: do collagen supplements work?
Fitness is back, but how long will we feel the burn?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos