Home & Gardening

Laurie Wiid van Heerden takes us on a tour through his Cape Town studio

Combining different materials and experimenting with shapes is right up designer Laurie Wiid van Heerden's alley

11 March 2018 - 00:00 By Roberta Thatcher

Combining different materials and experimenting with shapes is right up designer Laurie Wiid van Heerden's alley

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Michelle Obama dancing with young admirer will give you feels Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | A home like no other: Step into Cape Town’s R65m ‘treehouse’ Home & Gardening
  3. SEX TALK | What's the best way to clean my sex toys? Health & Sex
  4. Cult classic 'Death Wish' gets a 21st-century reboot Lifestyle
  5. Looking like dad could give babies a healthier start in life Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X