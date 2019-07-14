Bone Design's got a savvy way to decorate a whole flat in just two days

The Cape Town design studio's new interiors concept, Marrow, is a real win when you're buying a property off plan and want to move in quickly

Bone Interior Design Studio's Hayley Turner and Nicola Orpen have built a business creating layered contemporary spaces for a variety of clients - ranging from residential to retail and restaurants (the duo was responsible for the elegant recent reboot of La Colombe)...