My Style

Tonic co-founder Greg Gamble on what makes a good design

The Joburg designer lets us in on styling leanings and shares a few of his favourite things

Functionality is a term that comes up often when talking style with Greg Gamble, co-owner of Joburg design studio Tonic Design (http://tonic.co.za).



As well as functionality, he values comfort and a pared-back aesthetic in his fashion and homeware choices — and is an enthusiastic collector of old Land Rovers...