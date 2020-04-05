Three innovative florists we can't wait to order from once lockdown is over

Flower delivery is nothing new, but these female-owned small businesses offer customers something unique

Forget fussy, standardised arrangements, gaudy selections and unsightly packaging, the newest bunch of florists to crop up in SA have a simple, straight-forward approach to blooms that's inline with international trends.



Same-day delivery, local supply direct from the farms and daily limited-edition arrangements are a few of the reasons we can't wait to order from this trio of small female-owned businesses once lockdown is over...