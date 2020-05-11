Home & Gardening

Get the May issue of SA Home Owner, now in stores and online

Enjoy 204 pages of decor, design and much more

11 May 2020 - 06:40
Get the latest edition now.
Get the latest edition now.
Image: 123RF/donatas1205/TimesLIVE

The May 2020 issue of SA Home Owner, Sunday Times's sister magazine, is now available in stores and online.

This monthly magazine is packed with luxury houses across SA, as well as offering decor, trend-watching and lifestyle features.

Prepare your home for winter and indulge in 68 pages of featured properties in this 204-page issue. Included in the magazine are detailed features on creating a spa-like bathroom, the latest in African-inspired decor and design, how to create a hygienic home sanctuary during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a special section on home automation and security. There are also prizes worth more than R99,000 to be won.

You can buy your copy at major retail outlets and online on Zinio and Magzter.

