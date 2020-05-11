Lifestyle

Love flourishes in lockdown

11 May 2020 - 06:00 By Philani Nombembe
Lockdown isn't standing in the way of online love.
Image: 123rf/Roman Samborskyi

Love and lockdown might not go together like a horse and carriage in most people’s minds, but huge numbers of people have found romance in the last few weeks.

This is according to Kimberly de la Cruz, spokesperson for the US-based global dating site SeekingArrangement, who said membership had grown by more than 70% in a year — with South Africans contributing to the staggering figures.

“We had a record-breaking April,” De la Cruz told TimesLIVE. “What that tells us is that more people are into online dating and signing up for sites like ours than ever before.

“I don’t know if it’s out of boredom, necessarily. I think it is out of this need to feel that you can still be social and remain connected even though we are physically distancing ourselves from other people.”

