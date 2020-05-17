Meet the Maker

Ceramicist turns the 'ugliest object imaginable' into a selection of striking vessels

An exercise to unblock her creativity ended in ceramic magic for Cape Town artist Ceri Muller

Michaelis alumnus Ceri Muller's (https://www.instagram.com/ceri_muller/?hl=en) fine art foundation didn't immediately lead to her current creations: an array of vessels and vases with a interesting 'crinkled' appearance.



Looking for an outlet, Muller started making ceramics about 18 months ago. "It's been a long journey since completing my Masters to come back to a place of creating art again," she says...