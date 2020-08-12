WATCH | Become a Cape Town real estate 'mogul' with AR game Landlord Go
Budding real estate “moguls” or property tycoons looking to grow their “portfolios” are in for a treat with the exciting new game Landlord Go.
Landlord Go, described as Monopoly and Pokemon Go in one, is an augmented reality (AR) game that allows users to buy, sell and rent property at some of the world’s most famous buildings and landmarks.
With more than 1 million players worldwide, it’s the first real-world AR game that uses real buildings, real people, and real prices to turn your city into an action-packed strategy game.
With more than 33,000 South Africans already making deals for virtual ownership of more than 147,271 properties in Cape Town, there’s no shortage of fierce competition for ambitious property tycoons.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Landlord Go'.
Whether you’re starting small or have grand visions to own lucrative spots like the Portside Tower in Cape Town or the Empire State Building in New York City, Landlord Go now gives you a shot at snapping them up.
Using a massive pool of data, including detailed information about more than half a billion real world properties, Landlord Go connects the user to their city in an exciting and innovative new way. Players can start small and quickly create a vast real estate empire through savvy investing.
Users can also put properties on the market, or engage in furious bidding wars with other players, recreating the experience of competing in the thrilling real estate market right from their phones.
Landlord Go is incredibly accurate, reflecting real-world values of properties using details like distance from the city centre and building amenities.
• Landlord Go is available on Google Play or the Apple Store.