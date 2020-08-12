WATCH | Become a Cape Town real estate 'mogul' with AR game Landlord Go

Budding real estate “moguls” or property tycoons looking to grow their “portfolios” are in for a treat with the exciting new game Landlord Go.

Landlord Go, described as Monopoly and Pokemon Go in one, is an augmented reality (AR) game that allows users to buy, sell and rent property at some of the world’s most famous buildings and landmarks.

With more than 1 million players worldwide, it’s the first real-world AR game that uses real buildings, real people, and real prices to turn your city into an action-packed strategy game.

With more than 33,000 South Africans already making deals for virtual ownership of more than 147,271 properties in Cape Town, there’s no shortage of fierce competition for ambitious property tycoons.